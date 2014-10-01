By Teis Jensen
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Oct 1 Three Greenlandic ministers
stepped down from the government on Wednesday to press Prime
Minister Aleqa Hammond to quit after she was accused of misuse
of state money on private flights and hotels for family members.
Hammond, premier since April last year, temporarily left
office on Tuesday to wait for the results of an inquiry into her
use of state funds, naming Kim Kielsen as her acting head of
government.
She had narrowly escaped a vote of no confidence however,
and defection by her ministers signals that the opposition is
not about to give up on the motion and will continue to push for
a parliamentary election, which polls show they could win.
The political turmoil is likely to paralyse the government
at a critical juncture as international companies such as London
Mining Plc and Greenland Minerals and Energy
are considering opening iron ore and rare earth mines.
Greenland is a self-ruling country within the Kingdom of
Denmark and has a population of about 56,000 people.
Two of the ministers who quit are from Hammond's own social
democratic Siumut party and one is from the junior coalition
partner Atassut, which according to Greenlandic media has
decided to leave the government altogether.
"We both thought that our Prime Minister of Naalakkersuisut
shouldn't have to wait for a report from the audit commission,
but should take the natural consequence of her actions and step
back," the two Siumut parliamentarians said in a statement.
"When you cannot recognise yourself in actions being taken
and decisions being taken, you should pack your bags and leave."
Until Wednesday morning, all nine ministers had stood behind
Hammond's argument that government should wait until the audit
commission provides its conclusions, expected on Oct. 20, before
taking any action.
"It now seems that a third of the cabinet disagrees with
that view and is clearly driving Greenland towards political
chaos that will be quite repellent to many investors from the
mining, oil and gas and fishing sectors," chief Greenland
analyst and managing partner at Polarisk consulting firm Mikaa
Mered said.
He said a no-confidence vote could be called later on
Wednesday.
Damien Degeorges, a Reykjavik-based consultant in
Greenlandic affairs, concurred, adding that the Siumut party
could trump the vote by simply calling a new election.
Siumut ministers for mining and natural resources, Jens-Erik
Kirkegaard, and for education, Nick Nielsen, said in the joint
announcement they believe Hammond should "take the natural
consequence of her actions and step down".
Health and infrastructure minister Steen Lynge from Atassut
said he did not want to compromise on his principle that "the
rules must be followed".
Kirkegaard was supposed to travel to China in three weeks to
present Greenland's mining potential and meet with several
Chinese and Australian officials and investors to boost the
sector's interest in Greenland.
"That will obviously not happen and it is quite a
catastrophe since this journey was one of Greenland's last
chance to save the London Mining's Isua iron ore project," Mered
said.
London Mining has one of the most advanced plans for a mine
in Greenland, but its shares have fallen more than 70 percent
this week after it warned it did not have enough cash to operate
its only existing mine in Sierra Leone.
