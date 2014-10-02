Oct 1 Greenland's parliament voted on Wednesday to hold an election on Nov. 28 after Prime Minister Aleqa Hammond took a temporary leave of absence over a spending scandal and the opposition lured enough of her supporters to gain a majority.

The 31-seat assembly voted hold the election, leader of opposition Sara Olsvig told Reuters. Olsvig's party holds a good chance of winning, polls show, and replacing Hammond who had been prime minister since April of last year. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki in Copenhagen; Editing by Ken Wills)