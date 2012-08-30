(Adds details and quote)
WASHINGTON Aug 30 A magnitude 6.6 earthquake
struck off the east coast of Greenland on Thursday, the U.S.
Geological Survey reported, but there were no reports of
injuries or damage on Greenland or nearby Norwegian islands.
The quake, initially reported at a magnitude 7.0, was
centered 266 miles (428 km) east-northeast of Ittoqqortoormiit
in Greenland and occurred at a depth of 5.3 miles (8.5 km), the
USGS said.
Police in Ittoqqortoormiit, with some 500 inhabitants, were
aware of the quake but did not feel anything. They said the
island does not have a tradition of issuing tsunami warnings.
The meterological institute in Norway's Tromso said the
quake could be felt at Jan Mayen, a Norwegian island, but that
noone was injured.
"I would say our experience of this was that it was rather
undramatic," said Jo Valseth, a meteorologist working at Jan
Mayen.
(Reporting by Paul Simao, Mia Shanley in Copenhagen and
Victoria Klesty in Oslo; Editing by Andrew Roche)