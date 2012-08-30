(Adds details and quote)

WASHINGTON Aug 30 A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the east coast of Greenland on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, but there were no reports of injuries or damage on Greenland or nearby Norwegian islands.

The quake, initially reported at a magnitude 7.0, was centered 266 miles (428 km) east-northeast of Ittoqqortoormiit in Greenland and occurred at a depth of 5.3 miles (8.5 km), the USGS said.

Police in Ittoqqortoormiit, with some 500 inhabitants, were aware of the quake but did not feel anything. They said the island does not have a tradition of issuing tsunami warnings.

The meterological institute in Norway's Tromso said the quake could be felt at Jan Mayen, a Norwegian island, but that noone was injured.

"I would say our experience of this was that it was rather undramatic," said Jo Valseth, a meteorologist working at Jan Mayen.