HONG KONG May 17 Chinese developer Greenland
Holding Group Company Ltd will pay HK$1.5 billion ($193 million)
for a controlling stake in luxury auto dealer China Rundong Auto
Group Ltd, the latter said in a stock exchange filing
in Hong Kong on Sunday.
Rundong Auto, backed by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP
, said it will sell a 46 percent controlling stake to
Greenland and change its name to China Greenland Rundong Auto
Group Limited.
The car dealership company is based in China's eastern
Jiangsu province and operates more than 50 dealerships,
featuring brands such as BMW and Land Rover
.
Rundong Auto's shares will resume trading on Monday, the
company said, having been suspended since April 17.
