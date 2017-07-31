FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital gains 2.1 pct in July - source
July 31, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 8 hours ago

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital gains 2.1 pct in July - source

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn posted gains in July which helped shrink his firm's year to date losses to 0.2 percent, a person who has seen the performance update said on Monday.

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital gained 2.1 percent in July, according to the person.

Einhorn has always been quick in reporting his firm's performance, often sending out his monthly performance report just hours after the close of trading for the month. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

