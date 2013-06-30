By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, June 30
NEW YORK, June 30 Investors in David Einhorn's
Greenlight Capital Management's offshore gold fund were down
11.8 percent in June, bringing their year-to-date losses in the
fund to 20 percent, two sources close to the matter said on
Sunday.
Einhorn, one of the most widely followed hedge fund managers
and known for warning about Lehman Brothers' precarious finances
before it collapsed, has also seen his flagship $8 billion
Greenlight Capital fund under recent pressure though it is still
up for the year.
In June, Greenlight's flagship portfolio was down 1.1
percent but still up net 7.4 percent year to date, according to
one of the sources.
Einhorn, largely known for going both long and short on
stocks, formed the Greenlight gold fund to include the same
investment strategy as the main fund but offers a share class
backed by physical gold.
The gold fund, with a minimum investment of $1 million, had
$929 million under management and 266 investors as of March,
according to a recent regulatory filing.
The sources said the fund's dollar-denominated class
represents a "majority" of the gold fund and is up 7.1 percent
for the year. The remainder is in the gold-denominated class,
which is down 11.8 percent in June alone and 20 percent so far
this year. That's consistent with the sector's plunge this year.
The gold-denominated fund gives Greenlight investors
exposure to gold through the fund's investments, then reprices
them in gold as opposed to U.S. dollars.
Gold, which fell below $1,200 an ounce on
Thursday for the first time in three years, posted its largest
quarterly loss in at least 45 years amid fears the U.S. Federal
Reserve may wind down its stimulus program.
After Friday's rally of 2.3 percent, gold is still 23
percent lower for the second quarter, its biggest decline since
at least 1968, according to Reuters data.
Einhorn has said he prefers investing in gold bars, as
opposed to the popular gold exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Shares, partly to have better control over his
investment and keep a lid on trading expenses.
In 2009, Einhorn said at the annual Value Investing Congress
that he was holding gold as a hedge for what he described as
unsound U.S. policies.
"If monetary and fiscal policies go awry," investors should
buy physical gold and gold stocks, he said at time. "Gold does
well when monetary and fiscal policies are poor and does poorly
when they are sensible."
This March, a month before the big April swoon in gold
prices, the Greenlight Gold fund completed a financing deal with
HSBC for an unspecified sum, according to a financing statement.
The fund also has a financing agreement with Goldman Sachs.
Einhorn's dedicated gold fund will not be the only portfolio
in the $2.2 trillion hedge fund industry that got burned in June
from an investment in precious metals.
In April, a dedicated gold fund managed by John Paulson was
down about 27 percent, bringing the year-to-date decline at 47
percent. Soon after, Paulson, who is the largest investor in the
fund, limited the release of performance figures for his gold
fund, worried it was getting too much attention in the media.
Earlier this year, the Paulson gold fund had about $700
million in assets. Paulson also invests in gold miners and in
the gold ETF for his Advantage funds, which have about $5
billion in assets.
Einhorn's flagship fund also invests in gold. Earlier this
year, the manager listed gold as one of the five largest
positions in the fund. Reuters previously reported that Einhorn
stores some of his gold in a secure facility in Queens, New
York.
Dan Loeb's $12 billion Third Point firm also had a sizable
position in physical gold in his portfolios but people familiar
with the matter said he exited the positions in the spring. An
investor with Loeb who did not want to be identified said the
Third Point Partners fund fell 1.7 percent in June, but was
still up 13.2 percent for the year.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Goldstein; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)