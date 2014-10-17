Oct 16 Billionaire David Einhorn's hedge fund
Greenlight Capital Inc plans to raise money for the first time
in two years, Bloomberg reported, citing an investor.
The hedge fund plans to take advantage of the recent market
turmoil, Bloomberg said.
The hedge-fund will begin accepting capital from existing
investors on Nov. 1 and new clients from Dec. 1, the investor
told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1wcuAEZ)
Greenlight has been closed to new cash since the first
quarter of 2012, Bloomberg said.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
The company's September performance was hurt as two of its
biggest investments, SunEdison Inc and Marvell
Technology Group Ltd dropped in the
month.
(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)