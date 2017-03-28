NEW YORK, March 28 David Einhorn, head of hedge
fund firm Greenlight Capital, told CNBC on Tuesday that he was
supportive of General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra despite
the company's objection to Greenlight's proposal to split the
carmaker's stock into two classes.
"Notwithstanding her objection to our idea, we are
supportive of Mary Barra," Einhorn told the cable television
network.
He also said Greenlight had offered to go to credit rating
agencies to confirm that there would not be a negative impact on
GM's credit rating as a result of Greenlight's plan.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)