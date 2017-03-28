NEW YORK, March 28 David Einhorn, head of hedge fund firm Greenlight Capital, told CNBC on Tuesday that he was supportive of General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra despite the company's objection to Greenlight's proposal to split the carmaker's stock into two classes.

"Notwithstanding her objection to our idea, we are supportive of Mary Barra," Einhorn told the cable television network.

He also said Greenlight had offered to go to credit rating agencies to confirm that there would not be a negative impact on GM's credit rating as a result of Greenlight's plan. (Reporting by Sam Forgione and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Nick Zieminski)