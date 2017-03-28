March 28 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight
Capital Inc on Tuesday proposed a plan that would split General
Motors Co's common stock into two classes, to help the
automaker improve its financial flexibility and boost the
stock's value.
The company's shares were up 2.4 percent at $35.56 in
morning trading.
The plan would lower the company's cost of capital and
unlock between $13 billion and $38 billion of shareholder value,
Greenlight Capital said on Tuesday.
Greenlight Capital owned about 0.88 percent of General
Motors' shares as of Dec. 31, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)