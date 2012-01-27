* FSA fines Greenlight compliance officer 130,000 stg
* JP Morgan Cazenove trader also fined 65,000 stg
* Market abuse relates to sale of UK pub shares in 2009
LONDON, Jan 27 Greenlight Capital, the
U.S. hedge fund hit this week by a market abuse scandal,
suffered another knock when Britain's financial regulator fined
its former compliance officer for his role in the affair.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Friday it had
fined Alexander Ten Holter, trader and former compliance officer
at Greenlight, 130,000 pounds ($204,100) for failing to
"question and make reasonable enquiries" before selling the
fund's stake in UK pub company Punch Taverns.
This follows a 7.2 million pound fine for Greenlight and its
founder David Einhorn for alleged trading abuses, knocking the
reputation of a high-profile manager known for public crusades
against abuses by public companies.
The regulator also said on Friday it had fined Caspar Agnew,
a trading desk director at JP Morgan Cazenove, 65,000
pounds for failing to identify and act on a suspicious order
from Greenlight to sell Punch shares.
"Ten Holter's approach to compliance oversight was wholly
inadequate. Serious compliance failures of this nature can have
a dramatic effect on the orderliness and integrity of the
markets," Tracey McDermott, FSA acting director of enforcement
and financial crime, said in the statement.
Greenlight said the FSA's action against Ten Holter was
unwarranted.
"Alex is a valued member of the Greenlight team and our
trader in the UK. We believe that the FSA's action against him
is unwarranted. He has our full support."
"SECRET BAD THINGS"
The FSA says Einhorn learned in a telephone conversation
with a broker acting for Punch said that the firm was on the
verge of a significant equity fundraising, prompting Einhorn to
sell his stake before an expected fall in the shares.
Einhorn says that he did not believe he or the firm had any
inside information when he traded the stock.
Ten Holter was made aware Greenlight had spoken to Punch
management minutes before its decision to sell, the FSA said.
"The Greenlight analyst who gave the sell-order told Ten
Holter that Punch management would have told them "secret bad
things" had they signed a confidentiality agreement and the
analyst thought that Greenlight had potentially a window of a
week before the stock "plummets"," the statement said.
This should have alerted Ten Holter to the risk Greenlight
was trading on inside information, the regulator added.
JP Morgan's Agnew was fined for failing to identify and
alert his employer to the possibility the trade was made on the
basis of inside information.
Agnew failed to see the risk despite the fact that he had
learned there was the possibility of pre-marketing of Punch
shares prior to its fundraising announcement, which sent shares
in the pubs firm 30 percent lower, and that major shareholders
were likely to have inside information through that marketing,
the FSA said.
Agnew was instructed by Ten Holter to sell 11.4 million
Punch shares between June 9 and 11 2009, constituting 4 percent
of the issued share capital and around 68 percent of all trading
in the pub company's shares over the period.
The trader thought Greenlight was simply fortunate in the
timing of its transaction, the FSA said.