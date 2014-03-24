BRIEF-Orient Securities issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 3 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche 3 years subordinated bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.9 percent
NEW YORK, March 24 Greenlight Capital Inc, the hedge fund overseen by David Einhorn, has identified a blogger who disclosed its stake in Micron Technology Inc before it was officially announced, and has dropped a legal case seeking to force the website Seeking Alpha to reveal the blogger's name.
"Greenlight has identified the anonymous blogger and has resolved the matter privately to our satisfaction," a Greenlight spokesman said on Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
BEIJING, April 27 China will continue to push forward the internationalization of the yuan currency, and further promote free trade and investment, central bank vice governor Fan Yifei said on Thursday.