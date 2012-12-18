Dec 18 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
elected former Fortune Brands Inc Chief Executive
Norman Wesley as chairman of its board and David Mackay as an
independent director, expanding its board to 10 members.
Wesley had been serving as an independent director on the
Green Mountain board since August.
Green Mountain named a former Coca-Cola Co executive
Brian Kelley as chief executive last month, betting on a product
specialist to see it through intensifying competition that has
eroded its share of the single-cup coffee market.
Michael Mardy, who served as interim chairman since May,
after the company's founder Robert Stiller was stripped of his
chairmanship over ill-timed stock sales, will continue in his
role as head of the audit committee.
Shares of the company were up 3.5 percent at $40.30 in early
trade on the Nasdaq.