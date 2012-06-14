June 14 Sales of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's K-Cup coffee pods experienced a "noticeable slowdown" at U.S. offices in May, a research report said on Thursday, and shares of the company fell 3.6 percent.

The report from Boston-based research firm Detwiler Fenton said sales growth is typically expected to ease in June, butthis year's earlier-than-expected slowdown is causing some distributors to revisit their fall outlook.

A Green Mountain spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Green Mountain shares were down 69 cents, or 3.2 percent, at $20.62 on the Nasdaq.