June 6 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
is in talks with pharmaceutical companies about
developing additives used to promote health for the drinks made
for its Keurig brewers, the company's chief executive officer
said on Wednesday.
Amid the large array of coffee, tea and hot cocoa drinks
sold for the Keurig machine, CEO Larry Blanford said there was
"a tremendous opportunity to carry functional additives to the
consumer."
Functional additives could include vitamins and mineral
supplements.
"We have been working for some time in that space. We have
some partners," Blanford said at a conference hosted by Piper
Jaffray. He declined to name the partners, but said they were
large players in the pharmaceutical space.
"We're looking forward to begin test marketing those
products," Blanford said.