By Martinne Geller
June 6 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
is in talks with pharmaceutical companies about
developing drinks for its Keurig brewers that it hopes could aid
the health of consumers and company margins, a senior executive
said.
Drinks fortified with healthy-sounding vitamins or minerals
could carry higher price tags than existing drinks. That would
be a much-needed shot in the arm for Green Mountain as its
profit margins are poised to come under pressure in coming
months once a patent expiration sets the stage for more
competition among the Keurig-compatible K-Cups.
Analysts have said competition could come from other coffee
manufacturers as well as retailers' private-label brands.
Yet amid the more than two dozen drink choices now available
on Keurig -- from coffee and tea to cocoa and apple cider --
Green Mountain Chief Executive Larry Blanford sees "a tremendous
opportunity to carry functional additives to the consumer" and
blunt some of the potential hit to margins.
"If private label might be a bit of a margin drag, to the
extent that we bring them in, on the other side we have
opportunities to create some additional margin with some of
those types of premium products," Blanford said on Wednesday at
an investor conference hosted by Piper Jaffray.
Many food and drink makers are adding ingredients like green
tea extract, ginseng, vitamins, caffeine and antioxidants to
their products in an effort to do more than just quench a thirst
or satisfy a hunger.
"We have been working for some time in that space. We have
some partners," Blanford said. He declined to name the partners,
but said they were large players in the pharmaceutical space.
"We're looking forward to begin test marketing those
products," Blanford said.
Asked if these products would cost the company additional
capital, Blanford said it would be "very marginal" and likely
only for packaging, which Green Mountain is already working on.
But Blanford mentioned that the company might have to spend
more to develop very sophisticated technology for blending.
"Depending on what it is, if it was a daily aspirin or
something like that, you have to make sure to get the dose
right," Blanford said.
PRIVATE LABEL DRAG
Blanford said his company may possibly partner with a few
store brands on K-Cups, which provide a single-serving of coffee
or other drink. He said that could hurt margins.
"Certainly I would expect that as we would negotiate those
situations, that those might not generate for us the same degree
of margin that we might enjoy on other products," Blanford said.
"However, we won't do them unless we think they're profitable."
Once a high-flyer on Wall Street, Green Mountain's shares
have come under pressure by short-sellers who question the
company's growth strategy, accounting practices and management.
Its troubles were exacerbated recently when its founder and
chairman was stripped of his title after a margin-call forced
the sale of company stock that violated company policy.
Also on Wednesday, a short-seller raised the idea of the
former chairman leaving the board completely.
Green Mountain sells the Keurig brewers, but makes the bulk
of its profit from the K-Cups, which, for the most part, only it
manufactures. But certain patents on the K-Cup technology are
set to expire in September, raising the chance that lower-cost
rivals enter the market and pressure prices overall.
Aside from creating higher-priced products, Blanford said
Green Mountain could also generate additional profit by raising
prices on the brewers. Right now, he said the company is intent
on keeping Keurig prices low enough to entice a large number of
consumers to buy them, but that if the competitive landscape
changes significantly, so could the company's stance.
Green Mountain shares closed up 6.9 percent, or $1.58, at
$24.52 on the Nasdaq.