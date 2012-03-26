By Mihir Dalal
| March 26
March 26 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's
Chairman Robert Stiller cut his stake in the company
last month -- the second insider to reduce his holdings at a
time when increased competition in single-cup coffee has hurt
the stock.
According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Stiller sold roughly $33 million each in Green
Mountain shares in two transactions on Feb. 15 and Feb. 24.
Stiller, who founded the company in 1981 and took it public
in September 1993, now owns about 8.4 percent of Green
Mountain's stock.
Italy's Luigi Lavazza, which is collaborating with Green
Mountain to make an espresso machine, also cut its stake in the
company to 5.5 percent from 6 percent in late February,
according to a regulatory filing.
The stock sales came days before Green Mountain shares
plunged 16 percent on March 9, as Starbucks Corp
announced plans to launch its own single-cup coffee and espresso
drink machine, putting it in direct competition with Green
Mountain's Keurig brewers.
In a regulatory filing on March 9, Green Mountain said the
company had "recently learned of Starbucks' planned initiative
in the espresso-based single-cup category."
It is unclear as to when exactly Starbucks told Green
Mountain about its plans of launching a new brewer.
A Green Mountain spokeswoman pointed to the SEC filing on
March 9, but declined to comment further. Luigi Lavazza could
not be reached for comment outside business hours.
Earlier this month, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said the
company had told Green Mountain about its plans to launch a
brewer, but did not specify when the information was shared. On
Monday, Starbucks spokesman Jim Olson declined to give specific
dates when that disclosure was made.
Competition in single-cup coffee has been intensifying with
companies ranging from Nestle SA to Wal-Mart Stores
Inc indicating strong interest in the market dominated
by Keurig.