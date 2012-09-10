Sept 10 Italian coffee roaster Luigi Lavazza SpA increased its stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 6.8 percent of the company, a securities filing showed on Monday.

Lavazza previously had a stake of 4.99 percent in Green Mountain, owner of the Keurig single-cup coffee brewing system and the "K-Cups" that go with it.

Green Mountain shares were up 1.3 percent at $30.75 in after hours trading. They closed at $30.36 on the Nasdaq, up 9 percent on heavy volume.

That was their second straight session of steep gains following a bullish commentary by an analyst who initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating.