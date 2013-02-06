Feb 6 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported higher quarterly earnings but said growth will continue to moderate in the coffee and espresso maker category.

The company's shares fell 11 percent in after-market trading. They closed at $48.94 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Green Mountain, which makes the Keurig single-cup coffee brewer and the K-Cups that go with it, said profit rose to $107.6 million, or 70 cents per share, from $104.4 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 15.6 percent to $1.34 billion in the key holiday shopping period.