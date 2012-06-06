* Short seller says Robert Stiller should leave board
* Short seller Daniel Yu also questions GMCR sales miss
* GMCR has been a frequent target of short sellers
By Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Goldstein
NEW YORK, June 6 An investor who is betting on a
continuing slide in shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
is suggesting it may be time for the coffee
manufacturer's founder, Robert Stiller, to leave the board of
the Vermont-based company.
Investor Daniel Yu raised the idea of Stiller stepping down
in a June 6 letter to management reviewed by Reuters.
On May 8, Green Mountain stripped Stiller of his role as
chairman of the board after it was revealed that he made stock
sales in violation of the company's internal policy.
A Green Mountain spokeswoman Suzanne DuLong said in response
to Yu's letter: "GMCR's Board of Directors acted swiftly and
decisively on behalf of our shareholders."
Yu, who has been shorting, or betting on a decline in Green
Mountain's stock since last summer, began going public with his
critiques of the company and its management since January.
Shares of Green Mountain have been cut nearly in half this
year and currently trade around $25. They hit a 52-week high of
$115.98 on Sept. 20, 2011. Green Mountain's stock closed on
Wednesday up 6.86 percent at $24.52.
It is rare that short sellers disclose the extent of their
positions and exposures.
The New York-based trader is part of a growing legion of
short sellers, led by hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who are
seeing a dim view of the future growth prospects for Green
Mountain's single-cup coffee manufacturing strategy.
"Perhaps Robert Stiller, now your former chairman, should
leave the board entirely," Yu wrote in a four-page letter.
The link to the letter:
In the letter, Yu also raised a number of questions about
the company's second-quarter sales revenue miss and management's
difficulty in providing a rationale for the miss to investors.
"You have done a poor job explaining yourself to investors,"
wrote Yu, who has an avid following amongst traders on Twitter
where he goes under the name "LongShortTrader."
Green Mountain shares were pummeled in May after the company
reported second-quarter sales of $885 million - a figure that
came in well below the $972 million analysts were anticipating.
In response, DuLong said Green Mountain has been "as
transparent as possible with regard to our second-quarter
performance."
She reiterated Green Mountain's May 2 conference call which
told investors: "We are working to thoroughly investigate the
variances between our actual and expected sales, both top-down
and bottom-up."
Soon after the company reported those disappointing
earnings, it was revealed that Stiller and other board members
had to collectively sell millions of shares of stock in response
to margin calls by banks. The company demoted Stiller and lead
director William Davis after learning of the stock sales, but
both remain on the board.
Stiller, who founded Green Mountain, served as chief
executive until 2007.
In his letter to Green Mountain, Yu said the company would
have an easier time managing its sales forecasts if it did not
rely on an outside company, M. Block & Sons, to distribute
roughly 40 percent of its coffee products. "Perhaps it's time
for you to take matters into your own hands and handle the
processing/distribution function entirely in-house," he wrote.
DuLong rejected Yu's concerns about M. Block and added, "Our
challenge in projecting second-quarter sales was unrelated to
our distribution through M. Block."
She said Green Mountain relies on third-party firms like M.
Block to handle fulfillment, opting to invest its resources in
research and development.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, since fall
2010, has been looking into some of Green Mountain's revenue
recognition practices and has requested information about its
business dealings with M. Block, according to regulatory filings
and statements made by a Green Mountain lawyer earlier this
year.
Greenlight Capital's Einhorn first discussed the hedge
fund's bet against Green Mountain at the Value Investing
Congress in New York last October, where he questioned the
company's accounting practices and ability to outperform
competitors.
Last week in a letter to investors, Einhorn singled out
Green Mountain's new single-cup coffee machine, the VUE, saying
its "launch results to date have been unimpressive."
"Even if the Vue ultimately matches the bulls' preview, we
think they should review their view," Einhorn added.