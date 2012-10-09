Oct 9 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc has struck a deal with Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc to offer Snapple premium iced teas in K-Cup and Vue packs for Keurig single-cup brewers, starting next year.

The move comes as the leader of the single-serve coffee market gets ready for a wave of new single-serve coffee brewers coming to market in the United States.

The Snapple K-Cup pack iced teas will be available in the United States and Canada in spring 2013, with Vue packs to follow, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The new beverages will join a current line specially crafted to brew iced beverages with any Keurig brewer.

Single-serve coffee pods are expected to reach $959.1 million in retail sales this year, up 32 percent, according to Euromonitor International. That would account for about 10 percent of the overall coffee market, which is expected to grow by only 6 percent this year.

Excluding the coffee sold to offices, Green Mountain's share of the retail market was 54 percent last year, down from about 60 percent in 2010 and 63 percent in 2009, Euromonitor said.