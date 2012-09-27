BRIEF-Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary
* Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary
Sept 27 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc will sell a less expensive model of its new Keurig Vue coffee brewers, in a bid to appeal to more consumers.
Green Mountain said on Thursday that it is launching a new Keurig Vue model with a suggested retail price of $209.99. Its original Vue model has a price tag of $229.99.
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017