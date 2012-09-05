BRIEF-NCI Building Systems reports second quarter 2017 results
* NCI Building Systems reports second quarter 2017 results
Sept 5 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc : * Interview-lbp manufacturing inc says to sell "upshot" filters for makers of
single-serve coffee * Interview-lbp Manufacturing president says upshot to work w/ various brewers
including keurig, made by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc * Interview-lbp Manufacturing president declines to identify clients but says
is talking to several companies * Interview-lbp Manufacturing president says upshot is recyclable
* NCI Building Systems reports second quarter 2017 results
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals presents data for the phase 3 tones 2 study of JZP-110 in patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy