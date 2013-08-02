Aug 2 Corn-based ethanol maker Green Plains Renewable Energy will temporarily shut down nine of its 10 ethanol plants during the next two months for maintenance as corn supplies tighten ahead of the U.S. harvest, Chief Executive Officer Todd Becker said in an interview on Friday.

The downtime is expected to reduce ethanol output by 10 to 20 percent for the ethanol maker from late August through the end of September. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

"You time your downtimes in the worst part of the (revenue) curve, and we felt like the end of the crop year was a good place to get our plants ready for harvest," Becker said in a telephone interview.

Last summer's worst drought since the 1930s reduced corn yields in the United States, the world's largest producer, and current supplies are the smallest in 16 years, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.