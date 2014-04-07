BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
April 7 Green Reit Plc :
* Proposing to raise gross proceeds of approximately 400 million euros through a firm placing and a placing and open offer
* A prospectus relating to capital raise was today approved by Central Bank of Ireland
* Issue of in aggregate 356,969,696 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 1.12 euro per new ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: