PARIS, March 29 French oil services company Bourbon said on Tuesday it will pay $320 million to buy gas transport activities from Jaccar Holdings to take advantage of growth in the gas sector and reduce its dependence on the "very difficult" offshore services market.

Bourbon will buy Greenship Gas, which includes a fleet of 17 vessels and gas transportation services company Evergas, Greenship Gas Manager Pte. Ltd, and 80 percent of JHW Engineering and Contracting Ltd.

Bourbon said it would benefit from a seller's credit of $100 million with no interest for up to three years and that it expected to have a $220 million bridge loan, also for up to three years.

Once the transaction is completed, Bourbon said it would resell 80 percent of the ownership of the vessels, which it would continue to charter for at least 10 years, enabling it to repay the bridge loan.

Bourbon operates a fleet of more than 500 vessels serving the offshore oil and gas industry.

It has seen a drop in demand as oil prices have plunged, leading it to seek to lower costs. The company has forecast a slight rebound in demand from the second half of 2016.

Shares in Bourbon were up 1.5 percent in early trading.