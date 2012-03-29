By Olivia Oran
March 29 Two clean tech companies plan to go
public this week in what some see as a sign that the sector is
starting to recover.
Solar inverter company Enphase Energy and clean
fuel firm Luca Technologies both are due to price
shares Thursday, and those offerings could pave the way for
similar IPOs in coming months, experts said.
The sector is still reeling after large-scale bankruptcies
last year by Solyndra and Beacon Power. Shares of
other clean tech companies have performed poorly since their
listing. In addition, the sluggish economic recovery has
dampened enthusiasm for emerging industries.
Yet investor appetite is slowly coming back in the sector,
as oil prices continue to climb and the clean technologies,
everything from biofuels to solar, mature to a point where
commercially viable products can be produced.
"We've been talking about clean tech for years, but now
there are products out there so people are finally starting to
use them and experience them," said Jay Spencer, Ernst & Young
LLP's Americas Cleantech Director.
That has created an opening where numerous deals are
expected to be launched this year.
"There's a push going on and a window right now for IPOs
that we haven't seen in 18 months," said Ben Kallo, a clean tech
equity analyst at Baird.
But this time around, investors are becoming more careful
and looking for companies with proven technology and solid
business plans, rather than those breaking into markets so
nascent they barely exist today.
"In the past, certain companies have gone public with
technology that was only proven in a lab or at lab scale, but
now investors are more discerning and are looking for young
companies that have proven their technology at least near
commercial scale," said Jim Schaefer, global head of renewable
energy & clean tech and Americas head of power & utilities at
UBS AG.
"Investors say: 'I don't want to hear about a unicorn - I
want to see a unicorn.'"
Last year, there were 54 clean-technology IPOs globally,
which raised a total of $9.6 billion, according to clean tech
research firm Kachan & Co. That was down from 98 IPOs, which
raised $16.4 billion in the prior year. The majority of these
offerings both years, however, were from China, where companies
are looking to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse
gases in a country that is considered to be the world's largest
polluter.
However, more venture capital money has been flowing into
the sector. Global clean tech investment by VCs topped $9.1
billion in 2011, up from $8.2 billion in the year prior,
according to industry research firm the Cleantech Group, which
tracks clean tech investment.
"It's all about having a critical mass of these companies
make it through the pipeline to the point where they make sense
to the public markets," said Andy Garman, a managing director
with New Venture Partners who focuses on energy and
environmental technologies. "The next wave of clean tech might
have more technologies that look like traditional IT companies."
The upcoming IPOs will further test the waters of an already
fragile market.
"Some investors are saying 'why do I want to invest in a
market where I've already been burned?" said one banker who
works with clean tech companies. "For some of these companies,
it's going to be a tough sell."
Enphase, based in Petaluma, California, was forced to slash
its IPO price this week to between $6 and $7 a share from $10 to
$12 apiece. The company's products convert solar-generated
electricity to standard AC electricity.
Meanwhile, Luca Technologies, based in Golden, Colorado,
hasn't cut price expectations. It is looking to raise about $100
million by selling 8.5 million shares at a range of $11 to $13 a
share. The company's products help draw more useable methane
from hydrocarbon deposits in the earth.
Both trash-to-bio fuel company Enerkem and solar thermal
company BrightSource Energy also set the terms for
their public debuts last week, seeking to raise as much as
$137.8 million and $182.5 million, respectively.
Additional IPOs this year are likely to come from a range of
industries including smart-grid network providers, LED lighting
companies and energy-efficient material makers, say bankers and
analysts.
Biofuel companies will also continue to tap the public
markets as oil prices rise to over $120 a barrel and people look
for alternative energy plays.
On Thursday, President Obama addressed the concerns many
Americans are facing with skyrocketing gasoline prices, calling
on Congress to repeal tax breaks for big oil firms.
Investors are hopeful that a crop of new biofuel IPOs will
perform better than past offerings did. Biofuels companies Gevo
, KioR, and Solazyme which went public
last year - and all of which were unprofitable at the time of
their offerings - are now trading below their IPO prices.
Gevo and Kior, both of which priced at $15, were trading at
around $9.68 and $12.85, respectively, as of Thursday afternoon.
Solazyme, which priced at $18, was trading at $13.77.
Yet despite this weak performance, interest in clean tech
remains strong among some investors, who see the sector maturing
from its early days in 2007 with more established companies.
"It's been a challenging space broadly since mid-2011 but
there are certain investors who want to play in clean tech still
and have the risk profile to do it," said Terry Schallich, head
of equity capital markets for Pacific Crest Securities who works
with clean tech companies. "They're perhaps risk adjusting a bit
more but there's still a high level of interest."