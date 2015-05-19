HONG KONG May 19 China Communications
Construction Group (CCCG) is paying $148 million to raise its
stake and become the biggest shareholder in developer Greentown
China Holdings, as the nation's property sector
consolidates amid tight liquidity and sluggish sales.
State-owned CCCG, the controlling shareholder of China
Communications Construction Co , will buy
100 million shares, or a 4.63 percent stake, for HK$11.46
($1.48) each, Greentown said in a statement late on Monday.
The purchase price represented an 11.5 percent premium to
Greentown's closing share price on Monday. The statement did not
say from where or whom CCCG will buy the shares.
Greentown's shares rose as much as 9 percent on Tuesday to
their highest level in more than a year.
"This is part of the SOE (state-owned enterprise) reform,"
said UOB Kay Hian analyst Edison Bian, adding CCCG may inject
its property assets into Greentown.
"It is positive for Greentown having a SOE backing; it will
help Greentown's land acquisition and lower its cost."
After the purchase, which is expected to be completed by
mid-June, CCCG's stake will reach 28.912 percent, surpassing
Hong Kong-listed Wharf Holdings, which holds 24.32
percent.
China is embarking on a sweeping plan to re-invigorate the
country's inefficient state-owned enterprises and raise the
global competitiveness of domestic industry.
An executive at Greentown told Reuters on Monday that its
ultimate plan is to merge with CCCG, which is restructuring its
property business.
"We are still independent companies at this stage, but the
ultimate direction is to merge together," said the Greentown
executive, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to
speak to media. He said no timetable has been set for the
merger.
CCCG was not immediately available to comment.
As of 0350 GMT, Greentown's shares were up 6.4 percent,
outperforming a 0.4 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)