HONG KONG May 19 China Communications Construction Group (CCCG) is paying $148 million to raise its stake and become the biggest shareholder in developer Greentown China Holdings, as the nation's property sector consolidates amid tight liquidity and sluggish sales.

State-owned CCCG, the controlling shareholder of China Communications Construction Co , will buy 100 million shares, or a 4.63 percent stake, for HK$11.46 ($1.48) each, Greentown said in a statement late on Monday.

The purchase price represented an 11.5 percent premium to Greentown's closing share price on Monday. The statement did not say from where or whom CCCG will buy the shares.

Greentown's shares rose as much as 9 percent on Tuesday to their highest level in more than a year.

"This is part of the SOE (state-owned enterprise) reform," said UOB Kay Hian analyst Edison Bian, adding CCCG may inject its property assets into Greentown.

"It is positive for Greentown having a SOE backing; it will help Greentown's land acquisition and lower its cost."

After the purchase, which is expected to be completed by mid-June, CCCG's stake will reach 28.912 percent, surpassing Hong Kong-listed Wharf Holdings, which holds 24.32 percent.

China is embarking on a sweeping plan to re-invigorate the country's inefficient state-owned enterprises and raise the global competitiveness of domestic industry.

An executive at Greentown told Reuters on Monday that its ultimate plan is to merge with CCCG, which is restructuring its property business.

"We are still independent companies at this stage, but the ultimate direction is to merge together," said the Greentown executive, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media. He said no timetable has been set for the merger.

CCCG was not immediately available to comment.

As of 0350 GMT, Greentown's shares were up 6.4 percent, outperforming a 0.4 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)