HONG KONG May 23 The chairman of Greentown
China Holdings Ltd said on Friday his frustration
towards China's "twisted" and "unreasonably tightened" property
market is one reason why he sold some of his shares to fellow
developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd.
The two companies announced on Thursday that Sunac will buy
a 24.313 percent stake in Greentown for HK$6 billion ($773.83
million) excluding dividend in order to promote the former's
brand as a high-end boutique property developer and strengthen
the latter's execution capacity.
"A suitable market enables one to trade freely and make his
own decision," Greentown chairman Song Weiping told a video
conference from Hangzhou, where the company is based. "But after
the (tightening) policies in 2005, 2008 and 2011, the market has
become very twisted. It has changed totally and doesn't behave
like a market. For most of the corporates, it's very difficult."
He said the unreasonable tightening and the abnormal
environment have made companies with smaller clients like
Greentown very different to develop.
China's real estate industry is facing mounting pressure as
banks make it harder for developers and homebuyers to borrow
loans.
A correction in the market gained traction in late 2013
after more than four years of government efforts to tame record
home prices and avoid an asset price bubble.
Growth in average new home prices in China slowed to a near
one-year low in April, official data showed on Sunday.
Song will retire as company chairman from March 2015, while
Sunac's chairman, Sun Hongbin, will act as co-chairman before
the date and then become the sole chairman.
After completion of the deal, Sunac and Hong Kong's Wharf
Holdings Ltd will both be the largest shareholders
with equal stakes. Song said Wharf has no plan to and will never
become the controlling shareholder of Greentown because of the
difference in company culture, where Wharf focuses on Hong Kong
and is generally considered more conservative.
Shares of Greentown closed up 6.6 percent to HK$8.2, while
Sunac jumped 8.2 percent. The broader market <.HS I> was flat.
Sunac bought Greentown's shares at HK$12 per share, while
the ex-dividend price is HK$11.46 per share.
($1 = 7.7537 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)