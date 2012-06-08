HONG KONG, June 8 Debt-laden Chinese property
developer Greentown China said on Friday it plans to
raise HK$5.1 billion ($657 million) through a stake sale and
convertible bond with shareholder Wharf Holdings.
In two separate tranches, Greentown will issue 490 million
new shares to Wharf at HK$5.20, a discount of 2.8 percent to the
closing price of its shares the day before. In addition,
Greentown plans to sell a convertible bond to Wharf worth
HK$2.55 billion.
Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf owns 2.1 percent of Greentown.
For the statement, please go to here.
($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Michael Flaherty)