By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, June 8 Debt-laden property developer
Greentown China plans to raise HK$5.1 billion ($657
million) by selling stock and issuing convertible bonds to
shareholder Wharf Holdings.
Chinese home builders are offloading equity and projects to
raise funds as more than two years of austerity measures from
Beijing bite, benefiting cash-rich Hong Kong developers looking
to expand on the mainland.
"The deal will help Wharf to expand in China much faster,"
Cusson Leung, Hong Kong property analyst with Credit Suisse,
said. "Rather than acquiring projects one by one, by taking a
stake in a large developer they instantly have increased their
presence in China quite significantly."
In two tranches, Greentown will issue 490 million new shares
to Wharf at HK$5.20, a discount of 2.8 percent to the closing
price on Thursday. In addition, Greentown plans to sell HK$2.55
billion of convertible bonds to Wharf, run by Hong Kong
billionaire Peter Woo.
After the share sale, Wharf's stake in Greentown would rise
from 2.1 percent to 24.6 percent, and increasing to 35.1 percent
if the bonds were converted into stock.
With Greentown forecast to generate earnings of 2.5 billion
yuan this year, Wharf stands to earn around 615 million yuan
from its equity stake, excluding the bonds, a high rate of
return.
Trading in the shares of the two companies was suspended on
Friday morning pending what Wharf, a conglomerate with interests
in property, ports and media, said was a major transaction.
Greentown has applied for trading in its shares to resume on
Monday at 9 a.m.
The shares of Wheelock & Co., Wharf's parent, were
also halted.
MASSIVE DEBT
"It's a sign of the times for developers in China," said one
property investor, who did not want to be identified because his
company had been in talks with Greentown. "You've got developers
that are long on land and are seeing sales slow. Land prices in
this sort of environment drop the most."
Hangzhou-based Greentown has been selling off projects to
pay down its massive debt load. At 149 percent, its net gearing
ratio at the end of last year was the highest among major
Chinese developers, according to a Credit Suisse report, far
ahead of second-placed Poly (Hong Kong) at 94 percent.
The developer has raised 6 billion yuan in cash by selling
off six projects, including two to office and retail developer
SoHo China. That has helped trim its gearing to 120
percent before the Wharf deal.
"Cooperation is a vital impetus for the future of
Greentown," Chairman Song Weiping said in a press briefing. "The
company's era of being burdened by debt is gone."
With lending easing up on the mainland, Greentown shares are
up 60 percent this year, but that still leaves them down by
almost half since the start of 2011.
($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; additional reporting by Tian
Chen; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ryan Woo)