(Adds details, quotes and share price)
By Clare Jim
March 24 Developer Greentown China
said on Monday it was on the lookout for acquisition
opportunities as smaller developers fail and plans various
promotions to clear inventories.
The sector has witnessed a loan default and a mushrooming
price correction since the start of the year as government curbs
and tighter lending weigh on some developers.
Market watchers expect more small developers to run into
cash problems, following the default by Zhejiang Xingrun Real
Estate Co last week, creating potential buying opportunities for
some of China's larger property companies.
"The number of credit problems, restructuring and
consolidation will increase, so we can acquire these projects
with low costs," Greentown chief executive Shou Bainian said at
a results briefing on Monday.
"We will be watching very closely ... over half of the
projects last year were from acquisitions. Looking for suitable
acquisitions is also one of our goals this year."
Greentown also aims to make clear inventories through
various promotions, although it stressed it did not plan steep
price discounts.
"We need to quicken our turnover, so we need to be flexible
with pricing. But we will not cut prices extensively - we will
carry out various promotions," Shou said, adding Greentown was
also looking at joint ventures with fund houses to raise
capital.
Forty-eight percent of Greentown's saleable area in 2014 is
in eastern Zhejiang province, including the city of Hangzhou, a
trouble spot for some developers that has made headlines over
the past two months.
One small developer had cut prices by 12 percent in
Hangzhou, generally considered a Tier 2 city, Xinhua said in
February, adding that a day later another company slashed prices
for a development in the same city.
Chinese property developers are stepping up the use of sales
promotions, such as free car park spaces and renovation options
that translate into discounts of 5-10 percent, for some suburban
housing projects, an early sign that a slowdown in property
prices that spooked investors in February may be spreading.
Greentown said on Monday its core profit in 2013 was 4.4
billion yuan ($706.83 million), up 4.4 percent from a year ago.
The company aims to achieve contracted sales of
65 billion yuan this year, the same as 2013.
Shares of the company closed down 4 percent, underperforming
the 1.9 percent rise in the broader market.
($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Jeremy Laurence)