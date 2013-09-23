Sept 23 Greenway Medical Technologies Inc
will merge with a privately held electronic health
records provider owned by Vista Equity Partners in a $644
million deal.
Vista, which owns Vitera Healthcare Solutions LLC, will pay
$20.35 for each Greenway share - a premium of about 19 percent
to the stock's Tuesday close of $17.13 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Greenway shares jumped to $20.20 in aftermarket trading.
The combined businesses will serve nearly 13,000 medical
organizations and 100,000 providers, Greenway and Vitera said in
a statement.
The companies expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter
of this year.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)