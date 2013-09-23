(Adds deal terms and background on Greenway)
Sept 23 Greenway Medical Technologies Inc
has agreed to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners
for $644 million, less than two years after the medical software
provider debuted on the U.S. stock market.
Terms of the deal call for Greenway to combine with Vitera
Healthcare Solutions LLC, a privately held electronic health
records provider owned by Vista Equity.
Vista will pay $20.35 for each Greenway share - a premium of
about 19 percent to the stock's Tuesday close of $17.13 on the
New York Stock Exchange. Greenway shares jumped to $20.20 in
aftermarket trading.
The company went public in February 2012 and saw its shares
reach a life-high of $19.44 in November. The stock has fallen 12
percent from then.
The Carrollton, Georgia company, which offers revenue cycle
management and other cloud-based healthcare platforms, reported
a net loss of $5.1 million in its 2013 fiscal year that ended on
June 30.
The company said stockholders holding owning about 50.9
percent of its shares have agreed to tender in their holdings to
the offer and vote in favor of the deal, as have all of
Greenway's directors and some of its executive officers.
The combined businesses will serve nearly 13,000 medical
organizations and 100,000 providers, Greenway and Vitera said in
a statement.
After the deal closes, the Greenway businesses is expected
to continue as Greenway Medical Technologies with the products
and services of both Greenway and Vitera marketed under the
Greenway brand.
Vista Equity invests primarily in software companies and has
about $6 billion in assets.
JP Morgan and Paul Hastings LLP are advising Greenway on the
deal, while Jefferies LLC and BMO Capital Markets, Kirkland &
Ellis LLP are advising the buyer group.
The deal, which is not contingent on financing, is seen
closing in the fourth quarter of this year.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)