LONDON, March 1 GreenX will launch a
European Union carbon allowance futures contract for the
aviation sector for trading on April 2, the exchange said on
Thursday.
The contract size will be 1,000 EU aviation allowances
(EUAA) and contracts will be listed on a rolling quarterly
expiration cycle in addition to annual December contracts
through 2020, the exchange said.
As of Jan. 1 this year, the EU will require all airlines
flying to and from Europe to cover their carbon dioxide
emissions with allowances.
Rival bourse ICE Futures Europe launched EU carbon futures
for aviation on Feb. 27 while EEX will launch EUAA trading from
April.
