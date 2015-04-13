BRUSSELS, April 13 Belgian frozen vegetable
group Greenyard Foods will merge with fresh fruit
company Univeg and gardening company Peatinvest to form a global
fruit and vegetable group with 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion)
in annual sales.
The companies, in which the family of chairman Hein Deprez
has major stakes, will then be listed on the Brussels stock
exchange through Greenyard Foods as a parent company.
As part of the transaction, new Greenyard Foods shares will
be issued to the owners of Univeg and Peatinvest, though the
company is looking at ways to increase the free float of the
stock after the deal is completed.
Shares of Greenyard Foods rose as much as 9.6 percent in
early trading on the Brussels stock exchange on Monday.
Univeg, with a turnover of 3.1 billion euros, will be by far
the largest part of the newly created group.
Univeg, which sells produce under the "Seald Sweet" and
"Univeg" brands, produces some 1.9 million tonnes of fruit and
vegetables and has plantations across the globe, including
Argentina, South Africa, Uruguay and Turkey.
Greenyard Foods said the deal was subject to regulatory
approvals and due diligence.
Belgian holding company GIMV, which through its
vehicle GIMV-XL has a 17.3 percent stake in Greenyard Foods,
would also exercise warrants, resulting in a capital increase of
25.6 million euros.
($1 = 0.9465 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)