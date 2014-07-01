LONDON, July 1 Greggs Plc

* Total sales in 26 weeks to 28 june 2014 up 3.1%

* Own shop like-for-like sales in first 26 weeks up 3.2% (2013: 2.9% decline)

* Expect to deliver an improved financial result for year and further progress against our strategic plan