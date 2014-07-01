BRIEF-Evolable Asia unit to acquire Punch Entertainment (Vietnam)
* Says unit Evolable Asia Co., Ltd. will acquire Punch Entertainment (Vietnam) Company Limited from DeNA Co.,Ltd. on May 16
LONDON, July 1 Greggs Plc
* Total sales in 26 weeks to 28 june 2014 up 3.1%
* Own shop like-for-like sales in first 26 weeks up 3.2% (2013: 2.9% decline)
* Expect to deliver an improved financial result for year and further progress against our strategic plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit Evolable Asia Co., Ltd. will acquire Punch Entertainment (Vietnam) Company Limited from DeNA Co.,Ltd. on May 16
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.