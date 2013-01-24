UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
LONDON Jan 24 Greggs PLC : * New chief executive for Greggs PLC * Roger whiteside will be the next chief executive * Whiteside will take up the role with effect from 4 February 2013 * Current CEO ken mcmeikan will step down from the board and leave the company
on 8 March 2013 * Whiteside is currently chief executive of punch taverns
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
* Sseafarms to raise a$10 million under placement and spp and a further a$2.5 million to repay debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: