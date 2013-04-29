April 29 Greggs PLC : * Total sales in the 17 weeks to 27 April 2013 up 3.0% * Wholesale and franchise sales contributed 2.9% to overall sales growth * Own shop like-for-like sales in the first 17 weeks down 4.4% * Impacted by adverse weather in January and March * Do not expect a significant improvement in the difficult underlying market

conditions in the short term * Profits for the year are likely to be slightly below the lower end of the

range of market expectations