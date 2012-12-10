LONDON Dec 10 British baker Greggs said on Monday its Chief Executive Ken McMeikan is to quit the firm to take up the CEO role at catering firm Brakes Group.

McMeikan, CEO since 2008, will stay in his position whilst a successor is appointed.

Brakes, which supplies food and machinery to the catering industry and has over 10,000 staff, is owned by private equity firm Bain Capital.

Greggs said there had been no significant change to trading since its Oct. 11 update.