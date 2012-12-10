UK police rush to London Bridge after reports of van hitting pedestrians
LONDON, June 3 British police rushed to an incident on London Bridge on Saturday after witnesses said a van ploughed into pedestrians.
LONDON Dec 10 British baker Greggs said on Monday its Chief Executive Ken McMeikan is to quit the firm to take up the CEO role at catering firm Brakes Group.
McMeikan, CEO since 2008, will stay in his position whilst a successor is appointed.
Brakes, which supplies food and machinery to the catering industry and has over 10,000 staff, is owned by private equity firm Bain Capital.
Greggs said there had been no significant change to trading since its Oct. 11 update.
LONDON, June 3 British police rushed to an incident on London Bridge on Saturday after witnesses said a van ploughed into pedestrians.
LONDON, June 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has widened to nine percentage points ahead of the June 8 election, according to a poll by ORB for the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.