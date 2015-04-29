BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Greggs Plc
* Own shop like-for-like sales in first 16 weeks up 5.9% (2014: 3.8% growth)
* Special dividend of 20 pence per share declared
* Strong start to 2015 has been supported by rising consumer disposable incomes and low input cost inflation
* We expect market conditions to remain favourable and support a good first half performance, ahead of our previous expectations
* In second half of year we will come up against stronger sales comparables and a less certain cost outlook
* We expect to deliver good growth for year as a whole and further progress against our strategic plan Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago