LONDON, April 29 British baker Greggs
announced a 20 million pound ($31 million) special dividend on
Wednesday and said sales in the first four months of the year
had exceeded its expectations.
The company, which sells sausage rolls, sandwiches and
pastries from 1,656 retail outlets, said that after a capital
structure review it had decided to scrap a proposed share
buyback and would instead pay a special dividend of 20 pence per
share on July 17, in light of its strong cash position.
Greggs said that rising consumer disposable incomes together
with improvements to its sandwich and breakfast options had
helped total sales for the 16 weeks to April 25 rise by 5
percent, with sales at its shops open over a year up 5.9
percent, ahead of its expectations.
The company said it now expected a first half performance
ahead of its expectations, although the second half would see
the firm come up against stronger sales comparatives and a less
certain cost outlook.
($1 = 0.6516 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by James Davey)