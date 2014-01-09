LONDON Jan 9 British baker Greggs said
it returned to sales growth in the fourth quarter, helped by
strong trading in the Christmas period and putting it on track
to post annual results in line with its expectations.
The company, which sells Christmas mince pies as well as
iced buns and sandwiches, said on Thursday that like-for-like
sales grew 2.6 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter, with sales
in the five week festive period up 3.1 percent.
Greggs said underlying sales over its fiscal year 2013 fell
0.8 percent, reflecting difficult trading conditions earlier in
the period.
The baker last year said it was refocusing on its core
food-on-the-go business to help it return to sales growth,
abandoning a plan to expand into new areas such as cafes.