COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
LONDON Jan 17 British baker and food-on-the-go seller Greggs forecast full year profit slightly ahead of previous expectations after enjoying strong sales in its Christmas quarter.
But the Newcastle, northern England, based firm, which sells sandwiches, sausage rolls, bakes and pastries, also cautioned on Tuesday that there was greater uncertainty in the trading environment with increased pressure on real income growth.
It said it continued to expect some industry-wide cost pressures in 2017 and these were likely to have a modest impact on margins in the short term.
Greggs said sales at company-managed shops open over a year rose 6.4 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter to Dec. 31.
That compared to third quarter growth of 2.8 percent and took like-for-like sales growth for the full 2016 year to 4.2 percent. ($1 = 0.8256 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Sarah Young)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
VERSAILLES, France, May 29 French President Emmanuel Macron, standing alongside Russia's Vladimir Putin, on Monday dubbed two Russian media outlets "agents of influence" which he said had spread fake news about him during his election campaign.