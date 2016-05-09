LONDON May 9 Underlying sales growth at British
baker Greggs slowed a touch in its latest trading
period, hurt by tough trading conditions in March, it said on
Monday.
The Newcastle, northern England, based firm sells
sandwiches, sausage rolls and pastries from 1,720 retail outlets
in the UK, more than burger chain McDonald's, and sees
scope for substantially more than 2,000.
It said sales at company managed shops open over a year rose
3.7 percent in 18 weeks to May 7, slowing down from growth of
4.2 percent in the first eight weeks of the year.
"As has been widely reported, conditions on the high street
were softer in March before recovering in recent weeks; these
conditions were reflected in our own performance," Greggs said.
The retailer said the growth it did achieve was driven by
improvements made to its shops and product range, such as its
hot sandwiches and extended breakfast menu.
"Input cost inflation remains low despite increased wage
costs and, with a strong pipeline of product initiatives and
plans to invest in our shops and supply chain, we expect to make
progress in line with our previous expectations," Greggs said.
Greggs is two years into a five-year plan to convert the
firm from a traditional bakery business to focus on Britain's
more than 6-billion-pounds ($8.65 billion) a year market for
food on the go.
Prior to Monday's update analysts were on average
forecasting a 2016 pretax profit of 77.6 million pounds,
according to Reuters data, up from 73 million pounds in 2015.
Shares in Greggs rose 2.7 percent to 1,097 pence in early
trade on Monday.
($1 = 0.6934 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)