BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
LONDON Jan 13 British baker Greggs said it expected results for the year to beat its expectations after a strong Christmas period, when like-for-like sales increased by 8.2 percent.
The group, which sells sausage rolls and sandwiches, said sales accelerated towards the end of the year, with own shop like-for-like sales growth in the fourth quarter averaging 6.0 percent, rising to 8.2 percent for the five weeks to Jan 3.
Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said: "We have experienced a very strong level of trade through the Christmas and New Year period.
"Customers have clearly responded to the improvements in our product offer and service, designed to meet the needs of the food-on-the-go consumer, during this busy period." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1