LONDON, July 29 British baker Greggs
raised its full-year guidance for the second time in three
months after posting a 51 percent rise in first half profit that
reflected favourable market conditions and well received
improvements to its products and shops.
Newcastle, northern England, based Greggs, which sells
sausage rolls, sandwiches and pastries from 1,664 retail
outlets, said on Wednesday it made a profit before tax of 25.6
million pounds ($40 million) in the 26 weeks to July 4, up from
16.9 million pounds in the same period last year.
"We are confident of delivering a year of good growth
slightly ahead of our previous expectations," said Chief
Executive Roger Whiteside.
Prior to Wednesday's update analysts were on average
forecasting a 2015-16 pretax profit of 67 million pounds
according to Reuters data, up from 58.3 million pounds in
2014-15.
Greggs' total sales increased 6.4 percent to 398 million
pounds in its first half, with sales at owned shops open over a
year up 5.9 percent.
Whiteside noted significant growth in breakfast sales as
well as from the extension of a range of sandwiches and
flatbreads with fewer than 400 calories.
He also highlighted good customer reaction to Greggs' shop
refurbishment programme that saw 118 refits and 12 cafe
conversions.
Shares in Greggs have increased 138 percent over the last
year, hitting a record high of 1,216 pence in June.
The stock closed at 1,184 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
business at 1.2 billion pounds.
In April Greggs announced a 20 million pound special
dividend in light of its strong cash position.
On Wednesday it said it would pay an ordinary interim
dividend of 7.4 pence, up from 6 pence last time.
($1 = 0.6409 pounds)
