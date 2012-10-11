* Like-for-Like sales down 2.6 pct in 14 weeks to Oct 6
* Total sales up 5.9 percent in the period
* Expects Q4 like-for-like sales to remain negative
* Expects ingredient cost increases in Q1 2013
* To build 30-35 mln stg second savoury manufacturing
facility
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Oct 11 Greggs, Britain's largest
seller of food on the go, expects its underlying sales to keep
falling for the rest of the year after quarterly trading was hit
by poor weather and recession-wary shoppers.
The company also said on Thursday next year would provide
little relief for recession-battered consumers, adding they
would likely have to pay more for breads and savouries as weak
global harvests impact on commodity prices.
"The one thing we still need to be cautious about is the
economic outlook. This week the IMF have downgraded this year's
UK growth to minus 0.4 (percent). I think it is going to be
another tough year next year for the consumer and we need to
plan for that," chief executive Ken McMeikan told reporters.
Greggs shares were down 4 percent to 496.45 pence at 0854
GMT. Analysts at Brewin Dolphin reduced its 2012 full-year
pretax profit forecast by 2.4 percent to 52.5 million pounds
($84 million).
"By all accounts trading in Q3 has proved more challenging
than we or the management were anticipating. Whilst there are a
number of positive features to the update, the like-for-like
showing is clearly disappointing," analysts said.
Britons have been cutting back on spending as their incomes
suffer the worst squeeze for more than 30 years on the back of
increases in food and fuel prices, higher taxes as a result of
government austerity measures, and slow wage rises.
Greggs, which sells sandwiches, savouries, bread, cakes and
pastries to 6 million customers a week, said sales at stores
open over a year fell 2.6 percent in the 14 weeks to 6 Oct, a
worse than expected improvement on a 3.5 percent decline in its
second-quarter.
Greggs said it expected strained consumer spending to lead
to a similar sales performance in its fourth quarter and that it
would try to partially offset lower sales through increased
profits from wholesaling and franchising. It added it would open
100 new net shops in the year compared to a target of 90.
Poor weather has been a familiar foe for Greggs this year,
with record summer rainfall to blame for a first half profit
fall of 4.5 percent after shoppers stayed away from the high
street.
That theme has continued with flooding hitting parts of
Britain last month, contributing around 0.5 percentage points of
the third-quarter sales decline in a single week in September,
Greggs said.
The Newcastle-based firm said total sales in the period
increased by 5.9 percent, reflecting 37 net new store openings
and the success of wholesaling frozen products such as sausage
rolls through the Iceland chain of supermarkets.
The group said its new store format trials, of which half
will be away from its traditional high street setting, were
running successfully and that up to 100 new local bakery shops
could be rolled out after the first quarter of 2013.
It added that it would build a second savoury manufacturing
facility in the south of England in mid-2013 worth up to 35
million pounds.