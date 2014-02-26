* FY underlying pretax profit 41.3 mln stg, down 19 pct
* Sales 762.4 mln stg, up 3.8 pct, down 0.8 pct lfl
* Lfl sales up 2.1 pct in first 8 weeks of new yr
* Shares down 7.3 pct
(Recasts, adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 26 British baker Greggs has
responded to a 19 percent slump in annual profit by targeting a
bigger slice of the healthy eating market as well as a move into
the digital world with a mobile phone payment option for
shoppers.
The Newcastle, northern England, based firm, known for its
pasties, sausage rolls, doughnuts and Belgian buns, said on
Wednesday it was seeking to further grow sales of products below
400 calories, having grown them 20 percent in 2013.
"We've got a significant number of products, particularly in
the sandwich range, that qualify under that banner and we want
to make more of that as part of the sandwich work that we're
doing," Chief Executive Roger Whiteside told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Analysts at N+1 Singer reckon Greggs is working towards 50
percent of its sandwich range being a healthy option, noting
that sandwiches represent 30 percent of the firm's total sales.
Greggs, which with 1,671 shops has more outlets in Britain
than burger chain McDonald's, also said it had launched
a mobile payment app that allows customers to pay for goods with
their smartphone. Treats and rewards, such as a free breakfast,
are built into the app.
The firm said the scheme is the first launched by a UK
"food-on-the go" retailer that eliminates the need for customers
to carry a separate loyalty card or their wallet when they shop.
Data and surveys have shown an improving outlook for UK
consumer spending, which generates about two thirds of gross
domestic product, but retailers remain wary as inflation
continues to outpace wage rises.
Greggs posted a profit before exceptional items of 41.3
million pounds ($68.90 million) for the year to Dec. 28, in line
with analysts' expectations, after a year in which trading was
hit by competition from supermarkets and bad weather, as well as
the cost of changes to the group's strategy.
The firm said early in 2013 that it planned to return to
growth via its core "food-on-the-go" business - and abandoned a
previous strategy to build cafes and supply third parties.
The retailer plans to invest 25 million pounds in process
and systems platforms over the next five years. It has cautioned
that this will constrain profit growth in the short term, though
the net annual benefit at the conclusion of the programme is
expected to be 6 million pounds a year.
Shares in Greggs, up 23 percent over the last year, were
down 7.3 percent at 492 pence at 1115 GMT, valuing the business
at 535 million pounds.
Total sales for the year grew 3.8 percent to 762.4 million
pounds but were down 0.8 percent at stores open for more than a
year.
Greggs said it expected market conditions in 2014 to remain
challenging but added that it had been encouraged by recent
trading, with like-for-like sales in the eight weeks to Feb. 22
up 2.1 percent.
($1 = 0.5994 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)