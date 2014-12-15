UPDATE 2-Canada's resilient dairy sector girds for Trump fight
* Canadian supply management survived trade deals, WTO challenge
LONDON Dec 15 British food-on-the-go retailer Greggs has forecast profit for the year to Jan. 3 ahead of analysts' current expectations.
The firm said on Monday sales at stores open over a year rose 5.2 percent in the 24 weeks to Dec. 13, taking the year to date performance to up 4.2 percent.
Greggs said customers had continued to respond well to its products, value, service and investment made in shops. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Canadian supply management survived trade deals, WTO challenge
April 19 Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes.