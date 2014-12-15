LONDON Dec 15 British food-on-the-go retailer Greggs has forecast profit for the year to Jan. 3 ahead of analysts' current expectations.

The firm said on Monday sales at stores open over a year rose 5.2 percent in the 24 weeks to Dec. 13, taking the year to date performance to up 4.2 percent.

Greggs said customers had continued to respond well to its products, value, service and investment made in shops. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)