LONDON Oct 9 Greggs, Britain's biggest
seller of food-on-the-go, saw underlying sales decline at a
slower rate in its third quarter as demand picked-up in August
and September after a heatwave hit sales in July.
The firm, which with close to 1,700 shops has more outlets
in Britain than burger chain McDonald's, said sales at
stores open over a year fell 0.5 percent in the 13 weeks to
Sept. 28. That compares with a first half decline of 2.9
percent.
Total sales grew 3.6 percent, driven by net new shop
openings and growth at franchised shops.
Data and surveys have shown an improving outlook for UK
consumer spending, which generates about two-thirds of gross
domestic product, but retailers remain wary as inflation
continues to outstrip wage rises.
Even with its relatively low average transaction value of
just over two pounds Greggs, which sells bread, sandwiches,
savouries, cakes and pastries to over 6 million customers a
week, has not been immune to the downturn with fewer shoppers on
Britain's high streets and unhelpful weather leading to two
profit warnings this year.
"We are encouraged by the recent improvement in
like-for-like performance, although with consumer disposable
incomes still under pressure we remain cautious," said chief
executive Roger Whiteside.
"Cost inflation is in line with our expectations and the
group's cash position remains strong. Our overall outlook for
the full year is unchanged."
Greggs is refitting and re-shaping its store portfolio as it
attempts to gain a bigger slice of Britain's 6 billion pounds
($9.66 billion) food-on-the-go market.
So far this year it has refitted 141 shops and plans 215 in
the full year. It now expects no increase in net shop numbers
this year as openings match closures.
Shares in Greggs, down 18 percent over the last year, closed
Tuesday at 427.3 pence, valuing the business at 433 million
pounds.